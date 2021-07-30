Tickets go on sale for Port Cares' fourth 50/50 draw this weekend

Tickets are going on sale this weekend for Port Cares' fourth 50/50 draw.

The guaranteed take-home grand prize is $10,000 and a big screen TV is up for grabs in the Early Bird draw.

Port Cares launched the 50/50 draws as a way to raise needed funds for the local food bank and Reach Out Centre as need skyrocketed and traditional fundraisers were cancelled due to the pandemic.

More than 700 people have registered for the Port Cares Reach Out Centre hot meal program and more than 1,700 people are using the food bank.

The last 50/50 draw brought in $85,320 with a winner from Welland taking home $42,660.

Anyone in Ontario 18 years old or older can buy a ticket when they go on sale on Sunday, August 1st at 9 a.m.

The winner will be drawn on Friday, September 3rd.

Tickets are 5 for $10, 20 for $20 or 100 for $40 and can be bought through www.PortCares5050.ca. Tickets are also available in-person at the Port Cares office on Charlotte Street.