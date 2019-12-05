Tickets going on sale to see the Crue

Looking for a Christmas present for that head banger on your list?

Tickets go on sale next week to a lineup of 80's hair bands.

A reunited Motley Crue along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will rock it out August 13th of next year at New Era Field in Buffalo.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10am at LiveNation.com.