Tickets going on sale to see the Crue
Looking for a Christmas present for that head banger on your list?
Tickets go on sale next week to a lineup of 80's hair bands.
A reunited Motley Crue along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will rock it out August 13th of next year at New Era Field in Buffalo.
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10am at LiveNation.com.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.