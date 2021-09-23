Tickets on sale of Niagara Leadership Summit for Women

Tickets are now on sale for this year's virtual Niagara Leadership Summit for Women.

The three day annual event hosted by the YWCA celebrates local leaders and focuses on issues effecting women in the area.

This year's theme is 'Courage to Lead.'

Dr. Robyn Bourgeois, Brock University's Acting Provost of Indigenous Engagement and associate professor at the Centre for Women's and Gender Studies, will be delivering the keynote address. Her work centres around violence against Indigenous women and girls and Indigenous women's anti-violence leadership. She served as an expert witness for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in October 2018.

The Summit will also feature several panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Tickets for the October 26th - October 28th event are $30 and available through NiagaraLSW.ca. The YWCA is also offering 'Delegate Tickets,' encouraging supporters to buy a ticket to give someone in need who might otherwise not be able to attend the opportunity to join in.