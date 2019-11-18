Tickets on sale to Dan Patterson retirement celebration

The Niagara community is invited to celebrate the career and accomplishments of a long time Niagara educator.

On November 22nd, Niagara College President Dan Patterson will be celebrated at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines following his decision to retire from the position he has held since 1995.

During the evening, community and business leaders, colleagues and special guests will share their stories and experiences with Dan, and highlight the many contributions he has made to Niagara College and the wider community.

Tickets to the event are $55 per person, and are available online and through the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.