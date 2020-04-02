iHeartRadio
TIFF still planning for September festival

tiff

Organizers behind the Toronto International Film Festival say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't changed plans for the annual star-studded event, scheduled to kick off September 10th.

But given the current uncertainty over public gatherings, they're also exploring new ways to screen films, including making some public and press screenings digital.

A statement also encourages audiences to check in with friends and family during the crisis, and share their favourite films with them to watch at home. 

