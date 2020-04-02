TIFF still planning for September festival
Organizers behind the Toronto International Film Festival say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't changed plans for the annual star-studded event, scheduled to kick off September 10th.
But given the current uncertainty over public gatherings, they're also exploring new ways to screen films, including making some public and press screenings digital.
A statement also encourages audiences to check in with friends and family during the crisis, and share their favourite films with them to watch at home.
COVID-19 | Grape Growers Commit to the Purchase of a Ventilator in Support of Niagara Health SystemMatt Holmes Speaks with Matthias Oppenlaender – Chair Grape Growers of Ontario and Roger Ali – President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation regarding the commitment to purchase ventilator for Niagara Health System by Grape Growers of Ontario
COVID-19 | St. Catharines Closes Parks and Beaches Effective ImmediatelyMatt Holmes Speaks with Darrell Smith – Director of Municipal Works City of St. Catharines regarding the closure of parks and beaches in the city of St. Catharines
COVID-19 | Commisso's Fresh Foods Asking Shoppers To Help Protect StaffTim talks to Rocky Commisso, President of Commisso's Fresh Foods. Commisso's Fresh Foods is putting new measures in place to protect customers and employees.