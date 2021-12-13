Tiger-Cats have hearts broken at home in Grey Cup
The Tiger-Cats had their hearts broken at home.
Hamilton was beaten 33-25 in OT by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.
Hamilton lost quarterback Dane Evans to injury, lost a late lead, and ultimately lost in front of a crowd of more than 26,000 thousand C-F-L fans at Tim Hortons Field.
It was the second consecutive Grey Cup defeat for the Ticats.
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (DEC 13, 2021)Tonight's guest is Caitlin Kelly with Kingston 4 Paws Service Dogs - Their Mission “To provide trained service dogs and their continued handling support to physically and emotionally challenged persons and their families, assisting them to become more independent in their Southeastern Ontario communities.”
view from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Timeview from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Time
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 13We have high covid infection numbers. Omicron, is it serious, are we overreacting? Will booster shots make a difference? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.