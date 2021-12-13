iHeartRadio
Tiger-Cats have hearts broken at home in Grey Cup

Hamilton Ti CAts

The Tiger-Cats had their hearts broken at home. 

Hamilton was beaten 33-25 in OT by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup. 

Hamilton lost quarterback Dane Evans to injury, lost a late lead, and ultimately lost in front of a crowd of more than 26,000 thousand C-F-L fans at Tim Hortons Field. 

It was the second consecutive Grey Cup defeat for the Ticats.

 

