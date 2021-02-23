Tiger Woods in serious car crash

Golf star, Tiger Woods, has been in a serious car accident.

Southern California police have confirmed Woods has been in a serious car accident.

Woods had to be extricated from his vehicle with the "jaws of life."

The L.A. County Sheriffs Department says Woods was in a rollover crash today and his car sustained major damage.

Woods was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He suiffered leg injuries and is undergoing surgery.

His condition isn't yet clear.

Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle.