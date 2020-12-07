Tighter COVID-19 restrictions come into effect today in three Ontario regions

Tighter public health restrictions come into effect in three Ontario regions today in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay will move into the ``orange'' zone of the province's colour-coded, tiered pandemic response plan.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit moves to the ``yellow'' category.

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and beefed up testing in the facilities.

The change to yellow includes limiting events and social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, while organized public events are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

The measures will remain in place for at least 28 days.