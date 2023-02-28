TikTok banned from government-issued mobile devices as of today

A decision banning TikTok from government-issued mobile devices takes effect today.



Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says it is a precautionary measure that brings Canada's policy in line with international partners.



Both the U-S and the European Union have made similar moves against the social media app, which has links to the Chinese government.



A spokesperson for TikTok says the social media company is always open to meeting government officials to discuss how it protects Canadians' privacy.



But they say singling out TikTok --quote -- ``does nothing to achieve that shared goal.''



Last week, the federal privacy watchdog and its counterparts in B-C, Alberta and Quebec announced an investigation to delve into whether it complies with Canadian privacy legislation.



Experts say heightened geopolitical tensions between Canada and China, as well as concerns about potential Chinese interference in the last two Canadian federal elections, likely played a role in the timing of the ban.

