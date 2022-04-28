Tim Hicks awarded the Key to the City

Tim Hicks has been given the key to the city by St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik

Sendzik presented the key to the country music star before Hicks played the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games' Rise with Glowing Hearts concert at Meridian Centre last night.

The St. Catharines resident, has earned several chart-topping singles and a music catalogue that boasts Gold and Platinum records in Canada.

"Tim Hicks is an outstanding musician who has taken his unique style from the pubs of St. Catharines to some of the biggest stages in Canada. We honour his reputation as one of Canada's most dynamic country musicians and, as a homegrown artist, the spotlight he shines on the arts and culture community in St. Catharines," said Mayor Sendzik.

Hicks is a five-time Juno Award nominee, and has won a Canadian Country Music Award and four Country Music Association of Ontario awards.

He joins a prestigious list of recipients of the Key to the City, including Dr. Dan Patterson, Norm Foster, Edward Burtynsky, Dr. Jack Lightstone, Tom Rankin, Robert Cooper, Fergie Jenkins, Mary Ann Edwards and Dr. Rosemary Hale.