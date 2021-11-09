Tim Hicks to headline Niagara 2022 Host Society's 200-Day-Out celebration concert

Tim Hicks will be headlining the Niagara 2022 Host Society's 200-Day-Out celebration concert as the Canada Summer Games approach.

Special guests for the January 20th, 2022 'Rise with Glowing Hearts' concert include POESY, Loverboy, and Jeremie Albino.

POESY will be performing the anthem she wrote and produced for the Games, 'Steel Heart.'

The concert will be held at the Meridian Centre and pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow. Anyone interested in the presale must sign up for the Action N22 Newsletter to get the offer.

General public tickets go on sale November 12th.

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games are coming to the region August 6th - 21st, drawing hundreds of athletes, coaches, and spectators from across the country for a wide variety of events including track, rowing, and cycling.