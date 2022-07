Tim Hicks is set to perform as part of the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Hicks will be a part of the festivities at the Meridian Centre on August 6th along with the "Parade of Teams" from all the provinces and territories.

The host society also announced that Tragically Hip guitarist Paul Langlois and POESY will perform at the closing ceremonies that will be held at Queen Victoria Park on August 21st.