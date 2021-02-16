Tim Horton's 'Roll Up' going fully digital
An iconic Canadian promotion is going fully digital.
Tim Horton's 'Roll Up the Rim To Win' contest is now simply, 'Roll Up To Win.'
Customers will no longer be flipping up the rolled edges of their cups to see if they have won a prize; instead, they will scan a loyalty card or app when buying a hot or cold beverage or a breakfast sandwich to earn a 'roll.'
'Rolls' can be used on a smartphone app or through the company's website.
The contest begins in early March.
