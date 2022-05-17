Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber team up for 'Biebs Brew'

Tim Hortons is rolling out the next phase of its collaboration with pop superstar Justin Bieber.



The company says ``Biebs Brew'' is a new chilled coffee.



It says the French vanilla-flavoured cold brew is inspired by the singer's ``slight sweet tooth'' and love of vanilla flavour in his coffee.



The latest product collaboration between Tim Hortons and Bieber comes after the first phase of the celebrity endorsement deal last November.



That included new Timbits flavours, dubbed Timbiebs, and co-branded merchandise.



Avni Shah, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Toronto, says the celebrity endorsement works because of its authenticity.



Justin Bieber has frequently posted on social media about Tim Hortons, and says he grew up with the brand.



Biebs Brew will be available at Tim Hortons restaurants starting June 6.



The company is also bringing back the Timbiebs Timbits for a limited time.