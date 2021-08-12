Tim Hortons locations in Niagara start naming Smile Cookie recipients for next month's fundraiser

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is just over a month away, and some of the local funding recipients have been named.

The Niagara Children's Centre and Wellspring Niagara say they will be getting some of the money from the annual fundraiser running from September 13th - 19th.

More details on store locations and pre-orders will be released closer to the campaign start.

Last year funds raised in Niagara supported several local initiatives including Project Share, Hospice Niagara, and Family and Children's Services Niagara.

The sweet fundraising staple started in 1996 to raise funds for the Hamilton Children's Hospital. More than 550 organizations now benefit from the cookie sales nationwide.