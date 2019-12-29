Tim Hortons parent company says president Alex Macedo has 'chosen to leave.'

The parent company of Tim Hortons has announced that the coffee-and-donut chain's global brand president is leaving.

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil says in a news release that Alex Macedo has chosen to leave the company in March 2020.

The news release says Axel Schwan, who had been appointed regional president of Tim Hortons for Canada and the U.S. in October, will now join RBI's global leadership team.

It says Schwan will add the Latin America region to his duties, while other international Tim Hortons locations will be led through RBI's existing global leadership team.

The release says Macedo ``will remain available between now and March 2020 to facilitate a smooth transition.''

Cil states in the release that Macedo was invaluable in growing another RBI brand, Burger King in the U.S. and that he led Tim Hortons through a ``period of transition'' last year.