Tim Hortons preparing to reopen dining rooms

The owners of Tim Hortons are setting out plans to eventually reopen dining rooms, but there will be big changes.

Officials with Tim's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, say all employees will have their temperatures taken at the start of their shifts.

They will also be required to wear masks and gloves while working.

Officials say masks may become a standard part of the uniform even after the pandemic ends.

Hand sanitizer will be readily accessible for customers and available tables will be spaced out and thoroughly cleaned after each use.

RBI also owns Burger King and Popeye's.

The full open letter from RBI is available online.