Tim Hortons to begin selling Nova Scotia Strong donuts

Tim hortons-mikeinlondon

Starting Wednesday you can support a new nationwide campaign in honour of those affected by a horrific killing spree in Nova Scotia.

Tim Hortons will begin selling Nova Scotia Strong donuts with 100 percent of the sales going to the Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.

The fund, in partnership with the Nova Scotia government, will support individuals, families and communities impacted by the tragedy with immediate and long-term needs, including resiliency and capacity building.

