Tim Hortons to begin selling Nova Scotia Strong donuts
Starting Wednesday you can support a new nationwide campaign in honour of those affected by a horrific killing spree in Nova Scotia.
Tim Hortons will begin selling Nova Scotia Strong donuts with 100 percent of the sales going to the Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.
The fund, in partnership with the Nova Scotia government, will support individuals, families and communities impacted by the tragedy with immediate and long-term needs, including resiliency and capacity building.
-
COVID-19 | Welland Food Drive Planned for this WeekMatt Holmes Speaks with Marty Misener – Executive Director Open Arms Mission Welland regarding this week's Welland Food Drive in support of people in need during Pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Hotel Business in Niagara Falls UPDATEMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Birrell – CEO Niagara Hospitality Hotels Inc and Executive Director Niagara Falls Canada Hotel Association regarding impact COVID-19 is having on hotel business in Niagara Falls UPDATE
-
COVID-19 | Domestic Violence Rates on the Rise During Pandemic/IsolationMatt Holmes Speaks with Nicole Regehr - Director of Development and Violence Prevention Programs at Gillian's Place regarding the rise of domestic violence during Pandemic isolation