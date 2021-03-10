Tim Hudak to chair newly established Tourism Economic Recovery Task Force

The Ontario government is setting up a Tourism Economic Recovery Task Force.

Chaired by former MPP and cabinet minister Tim Hudak, the task force will offer recommendations for the eventual recovery of the tourism industry.

The voluntary task force will provide advice to cement Ontario and local communities as travel destinations and identify products and experiences that enhance tourism development.

Hudak says, "I am tremendously honoured that Minister MacLeod has asked me to lead this task force to support the desire of countless Ontarians to get out of their homes and support our local businesses, operators and attractions as they have been struggling through this very difficult period."

The task force will deliver a report with its recommendations to the minister in the spring.