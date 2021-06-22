'Time doesn't heal the pain:' Keep killer Paul Bernardo behind bars, families say

Relatives of two of Paul Bernardo's victims say the rapist and murderer should never be set free.

The parents of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy presented impassioned victim-impact statements at Bernardo's second parole hearing today.

The 56-year-old became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in his first hearing in October 2018.

Donna and Doug French told today's hearing that a persistent and ``evil dark cloud'' continues to haunt their family.

Debbie Mahaffy spoke of the pain of having to relive Bernardo's horrible crimes.

Now 56, Bernardo has been serving a life sentence for kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s in St. Catharines.

The victims' families say his right to a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada every two years is unconscionable, and it should be every five years at least.

