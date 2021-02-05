iHeartRadio
Time running out to claim winnings of Lotto Max ticket sold in St. Catharines

CKTB - NEWS - Money

Time is running out to claim a $500,000 Lotto Max Maxmillions prize on a ticket sold in St. Catharines.

OLG officials say there are only two weeks left to claim the winnings from the Friday, February 21st, 2020 Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers at 05-16-19-20-29-32-34.

One of the winning tickets was sold in St. Catharines.

