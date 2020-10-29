Time running out to support Grimsby teens raising money for Pathstone

Three Grimsby high school students have achieved a goal to raise $10,000 for mental health supports.

The three, grade 10 students at Blessed Trinity, will chop off their hair on Monday in the 'Mane Event' as they raise money for Pathstone.

The teens have surpassed their initial goal of $10,000 thanks to the community and corporate gifts from Marz Homes and Mountainview Building Group.

The Mane Event Team will be hosting a LIVE “Chop” event at Malia Hair Salon in St. Catharines on Monday.

It will be streamed on the groups Instagram Live account starting at 3PM.

In all, the three teens will be sacrificing well over 30 inches of hair.

Donations are still being accepted online until midnight Friday, Oct 30th.