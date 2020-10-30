After celebrating Halloween tomorrow night it's time to 'fall back' with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end.

So before you go to bed, make a note to set your clocks back one hour.

And for those who hate the time change there is a glimmer of hope it may come to an end

Ottawa area MPPJeremey Roberts has introduced a private members bill, that has passed second reading, that would keep Ontario on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

But there is a caveat, Roberts' bill says we will make the switch if Quebec and New York state follow suit.

Saskatchewan is the only province that remains on Standard Time year round.

The Yukon has decided to stay on Daylight Savings Time throughout the year.

