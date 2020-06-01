Time to get moving on that tax return

Today is the day you are due to file your tax return.

The Canada Revenue Agency extended its usual April 30th filing deadline back in March as part of the intitial COVID-19 relief measures.

BNN Bloomberg says although the CRA has set June 1st as the deadline day, those who don't file on time won't be hit with a penalty as long as they get it in before September 1st.

Any COVID-19 benefits you may be receiving won't be part of this year's filings, but be prepared to pay taxes on the so called CERB payment next year.