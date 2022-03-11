Time to move the clocks forward this weekend

Clocks will jump ahead again this weekend as plans by some provincial governments to make the switch to permanent daylight time have stalled.



British Columbia and Ontario passed laws to allow the change, but their legislation says they will only make the move if their neighbours also decide to switch to daylight time.



Quebec's premier has also said his government is open to a permanent time shift.



Professor Andrey Pavlov at Simon Fraser University's Beedie school of business in Burnaby, B-C, is among those who support making the change permanent, but says going it alone comes with potential costs and risks.



B-C outlined a plan to switch permanently in 2019, but the legislation didn't set a date as the province is waiting for Washington, Oregon and California to also approve the change.



Only Yukon and most of Saskatchewan observe permanent daylight time and won't change their clocks with the rest of Canada early Sunday.



Professor Nelson Wiseman in the University of Toronto's political science department says he's not convinced the change will happen, but if it does he believes people will soon be complaining about dark winter mornings.