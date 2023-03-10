Time to move your clocks ahead an hour this weekend

U-S legislation that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed tomorrow night.

Provinces have been promising for years to ditch the time change, but have cited a need for consistency with U-S states for the delays.

Now, a U-S bill to authorize the change that has been repeatedly thwarted is back in play.

Last week, U-S Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would allow daylight-saving time to be made permanent.

Rubio says in a statement that the ``ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,'' and that ending the practice has bipartisan support.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said a switch would require alignment with New York state, while Quebec's Francois Legault said he's open to making daylight time permanent.