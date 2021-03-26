Timiskaming in Red level after reporting 700 percent increase in cases

The Timiskaming area is now in the Red level of COVID-19 restrictions after recording a 700 percent increase in cases in a week.

Provincial officials announced the move that came into effect this morning after consulting with local health officials.

Timiskaming Health Unit data shows From March 16th to March 22nd the region's case rate spiked from 3.1 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The province typically announces any movement within the COVID-19 system on Friday afternoons.

