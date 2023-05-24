Tina Turner has died at age 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

The singer known for her classics like 'The Best' and 'What's Love Got to Do With It' suffered a number of health issues in recent years including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.

She rose to fame alongside husband Ike in the 1960s with songs including Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High.

She divorced Ike in 1978, and went on to find even greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s.

She won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist, having first been inducted alongside Ike in 1991.