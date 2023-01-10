Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid RCMP constraints

The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes ``may not get investigated'' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.



The Mounties make the candid admission in a briefing note prepared for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on the working relationship between the national police force and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac.



The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the briefing memo, which was approved by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki last Sept. 1.



The RCMP receives financial intelligence from Fintrac, which could shed light on money laundering or terrorist financing, in two ways.



The first is through a response to a voluntary information record, which advises Fintrac of potential criminal activity and might prompt the centre to release information related to suspects.



The second is through proactive disclosures from Fintrac when they point to possible criminal activity gleaned from analysis of information the centre receives from banks, casinos and reporting organizations.