Titanic-era steamship heads through Welland Canal today

Historic boat watcher will want to keep their eyes on the canal today.

The SS Keewatin, a 300 foot passenger ship built in 1907 is heading through the canal starting this morning.

The ship was scheduled to be towed through Lock 8 in Port Colborne at 9:28 a.m. this morning and pass through Lock 1 in St. Catharines at 6:44 p.m. this evening but it has been delayed.

The Keewatin is the world’s last Titanic-era passenger steamship.

The ship is heading for repairs and then will dock in Kingston where it will be open for tours in 2024.