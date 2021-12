Tobogganing is coming back at Firemen's Park in Niagara Falls.

City Council approving a plan to once again allow tobogganing on one of the hills at the popular park.

The plan includes daily safety inspections, hiring two spotters to be on site for weekends and holidays, as well as a number of signs to direct users to area that is safe to use.

The hills had been off limits to sledders due to liability concerns.