Today is Injured Worker's Day

Today marks the 37th Annual Injured Worker's Day.

For the first time since 1983, the rally that accompanies the day, will not be held at Queen’s Park, but will instead take place online.

Organized by the Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups, the rally will be live-streamed on YouTube and Crowdcast.

This year's theme is #ProtectUs given the risk essential workers are taking now during the pandemic.

The group says " At the moment, literally thousands of sick essential workers are waiting just to be told whether or not they have adequately proven that they caught the deadly virus at work. Even claims from workers in hospitals and care homes have been rejected."

ONIWG’s Executive Vice President Willy Noiles says “We call these workers heroes, while the WSIB is ignoring or rejecting their claims. Wouldn’t it make common sense to presume that an extremely infectious disease was contracted in their frontline workplace?”