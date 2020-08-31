

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death.

The day is also intended to spread the message that overdose death is preventable and that its victims come from all walks of life.

This comes as the number of overdose deaths continues to climb across the province and the country.

Brian Lester, executive director of the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection tells the London Free Press, the pandemic has driven up the cost of crystal methamphetamine on the street, so users are turning to other more potent opioids including an extremely potent fentanyl, that has been cut with the depressant etizolam, a drug related to both Valium and Ativan.