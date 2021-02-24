Today is Pink Shirt Day
Expect to see plenty of people wearing pink today for Pink Shirt Day.
People are encouraged to don bright pink and take a stand against bullying.
The worldwide movement started in 2007 when two Nova Scotia students, David Shepherd and Travis Price, took a stand when a grade 9 boy was being bullied for wearing pink
The pair bought pink shirts and distributed them to other boys in their school in a show of solidarity.
Since then the idea has spread across the globe - although the chosen 'Anti-Bullying' days may vary, the message remains the same.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Robin McPherson and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE with Robin McPherson and Erik Tomas
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Corey Hurren pleads guilty to 8 charges tied to Rideau Hall incident. City looking to recoup $187K it spent enforcing closure of Etobicoke BBQ restaurant in November
-
View from the drive thru - Defund the police, literally?View from the drive thru - Defund the police, literally?