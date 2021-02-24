Today is Pink Shirt Day

Expect to see plenty of people wearing pink today for Pink Shirt Day.

People are encouraged to don bright pink and take a stand against bullying.

The worldwide movement started in 2007 when two Nova Scotia students, David Shepherd and Travis Price, took a stand when a grade 9 boy was being bullied for wearing pink

The pair bought pink shirts and distributed them to other boys in their school in a show of solidarity.

Since then the idea has spread across the globe - although the chosen 'Anti-Bullying' days may vary, the message remains the same.