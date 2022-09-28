Today is Rowan’s Law Day in Ontario

You may notice a lot of people wearing purple today as Ontario marks Rowan’s Law Day.

The last Wednesday of each September has been designated as Rowan’s Law Day to help raise awareness about concussion safety.

Rowan’s Law was named for Rowan Stringer, a high school rugby player from Ottawa, who died in the spring of 2013 from a condition known as second impact syndrome (swelling of the brain caused by a subsequent injury that occurred before a previous injury healed).

Rowan is believed to have experienced three concussions over six days while playing rugby.

She had a concussion but didn’t know her brain needed time to heal --- neither did her parents, teachers or coaches.

Rowan’s Law and Rowan’s Law Day were established to honour her memory and bring awareness to concussions and concussion safety.

The colour purple was Rowan's favourite.