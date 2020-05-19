Today is the day you work for you

Today is Tax Freedom Day across Canada.

It's is the day you stop paying taxes and start working for yourself.

Last year the day landed on June 8th, but the Fraser Institute, a right leaning think tank, says because of the economic shutdown it came a few weeks earlier.

The Institute says the average Canadian family will pay approximately $43,681 in total taxes this year or about 38 percent of their annual income.

This includes income, payroll, health, sales, property, fuel and carbon taxes.

