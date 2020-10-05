Today is World Teacher's Day, a day that holds special significance this year.

The day was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO in 1966.

In a statement the head of UNESCO says "In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that #LearningNeverStops, that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important."

On its website the agency notes, the day "allows us to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind."