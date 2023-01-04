Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day

Today is National Ribbon Skirt Day -- a day designated for Canadians to learn more about Indigenous identity and culture.



Parliament declared the official day after a movement sparked more than two years ago by Isabella Kulak.



The young member of the Cote First Nation decided to wear a ribbon skirt for a formal day at her school in rural Saskatchewan in December 2020.



Indigenous women wear often handmade ribbon skirts as a show of pride and for cultural events.



But a staff member at her school remarked that the brightly patterned piece of clothing adorned with ribbons wasn't considered formal enough.



The school division apologized, but Kulak's story sparked a movement of Indigenous women posting photos of themselves donning their own ribbon skirts, and led to calls for a national day.



Kulak, now 12, says she plans to mark the occasion with a celebration at her home nation, which is planning an event.