Today marks Juneteenth celebrating freedom
Today is 'Juneteenth', a day marking the end of slavery by celebrating the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.
Rochelle Bush, a historian with the BME Church, says while this is not an official holiday in Canada, it is significant for thinking about the history of race, racial relations and education.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 in the U.S.
Canada marks Emancipation Day on August 1st to recognize Canada's history of slavery and discrimination.
The date was chosen because August 1, 1834, marks the abolishment of slavery across the British Empire.
Bush they will host an open house on July 29th to mark the occasion at the BME Church on Geneva Street in St. Catharines.
St. Catharines Mat Siscoe on strong mayor powers
Tim Denis is joined by Mayor of St. Catharines Mat Siscoe to discuss the government's recent decision to appoint special mayor powers to various mayors across the province.
Rochelle Bush on the Significance of Juneteenth
Rochelle Bush from the BME Church in St. Catharines joins Tim Denis to discuss Juneteenth and the importance of the day.