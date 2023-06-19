Today marks Juneteenth celebrating freedom

Today is 'Juneteenth', a day marking the end of slavery by celebrating the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.

Rochelle Bush, a historian with the BME Church, says while this is not an official holiday in Canada, it is significant for thinking about the history of race, racial relations and education.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 in the U.S.

Canada marks Emancipation Day on August 1st to recognize Canada's history of slavery and discrimination.

The date was chosen because August 1, 1834, marks the abolishment of slavery across the British Empire.

Bush they will host an open house on July 29th to mark the occasion at the BME Church on Geneva Street in St. Catharines.