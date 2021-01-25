Today marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Canada
It has been one year since the first known case of COVID-19 in Canada.
The case involved a 56 year old man who had travelled from China.
He was originally admitted to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto with mild pneumonia symptoms, later confirmed to be COVID-19.
The man recovered from the virus.
-
Where is the Polar Vortex?/Snow Headed to Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Gillham – Meteorologist with The Weather Network regarding a relatively unremarkable January 2021
-
Future of 2022 Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton - Chair of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara regarding the future of the Canada Summer Games in 2022
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 44Sometimes we forget that homeless people have families who love and care for them. Janice talks with Darlene DeNapoli about her brother Freddy Boyd who was Schizophrenic and spent most of his life living homeless in downtown St. Catharines. Darlene talks about what a hard life it is but that Freddy's disease left him with no choice.