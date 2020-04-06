Today marks second anniversary of Humboldt crash

It will be a lonely day for the families of the victims of the Humboldt bus crash.

It was two years ago today that 16 people died and 13 were injured after a transport truck barrelled through a stop sign and into the path of the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Instead of attending a memorial to mark the anniversary of the devastating crash, families will be marking the day at home because of social distancing measures.

At 4:50 this afternoon, the approximate time the crash took place in rural Saskatchewan, church bells will toll in the town of Humboldt and a moment of silence will follow.