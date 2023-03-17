Today marks the one-year anniversary of a St. Catharines man's mysterious disappearance

It has now been one year since a 29-year-old St. Catharines man went out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and disappeared.

It was back on March 17th of last year (2022), Nicholas Adamson disappeared after a night out with friends in downtown Thorold.

Adamson was last seen outside the Moose and Goose bar that night.

His mother, Jennifer Adamson, has spent the year searching for him, without any sign.

Adamson says her son was a homebody and it was unusual for him to go out.

She doesn't believe her son took his life by suicide, or tripped and fell, as he would have been found by now.

"I have extensively looked at his google searches and nothing is alarming. I've looked through his room, there's no indication to me that he would have taken his life."

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is being asked to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.