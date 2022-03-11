Today marks the second anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the deputy chief public health officer is reminding people to remain vigilant.



More than 88 per cent of eligible Canadians are at least partially vaccinated against the virus that has killed more than 37-thousand people in the country.



The bitter anniversary comes at the tail end of the biggest wave of COVID-19 yet, and provinces have started lifting many public health measures.



Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo (NOO') says he's looking forward to a more normal summer but he's bracing himself for the fall and says Canadians should be too.



He says it may be a challenge to determine what level of risk Canadians are willing to accept over the long term, since it doesn't look like COVID-19 is going away.



Njoo says the only thing anyone can do heading into a third year of the pandemic is to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.