Today's NORAD exercises have nothing to do with pandemic fight

Don't be surprised if you see military planes flying over Lake Ontario this morning.

NORAD has training exercises over the area set for this morning from 10 to 11:30.

A group of CF 18 Hornet fighter jets will be practising response procedures in high density areas.

Officials stress this has nothing to do with COVID-19.

