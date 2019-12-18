Today's one-day strike by high school teachers will be last job action of 2019
The one-day strike held by Ontario's public high school teachers today will be the union's final job action for 2019.
But the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the union has not ruled out taking further job action in the new year.
Harvey Bischof says the union will make that decision when it resumes talks with the government in January.
He would not rule out a full strike if the union and government don't reach a contract agreement.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.