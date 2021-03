Today's warm weather has smashed a 44-yr old record in Niagara.

While it's not official until Environment Canada confirms the data, it reached 20 degrees in St. Catharines today.

The previous record was set in 1977 when it hit 16 degrees.

The warm weather will continue overnight with a low of 12, and tomorrow's high is 19.

Cooler weather sets back in Friday with a high of 6, and the weekend will be sunny with a high of around 2.