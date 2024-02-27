Today's warm weather in Niagara is record-breaking

It looks like today will go down in the history books as the warmest day in 24 years.

It reached 16 degrees late this morning at the Niagara District Airport, beating a record set in 2000 when it hit 14 degrees.

This warm air mass will be sticking around with tomorrow on track to beat a 41-year high.

Back in 1983 it reached 11 degrees, and tomorrow's high is 14.

A sharp cold front moves in late tomorrow, with the high on Thursday a chilly minus 2.