Today we honour those who have lost their lives on the job

Each year on April 28th, Canadians observe the National Day of Mourning in honour of workers who lost their lives or were injured on the job.

The day also honours the many families and friends who have been deeply affected by these tragedies.

Niagara Regional Labour Council Vice President Keith Levere says the pandemic is highlighting the need to ensure our work places are safe.

Levere adding this year there will be no mass gatherings to mark the day, instead they are asking all Niagarans to take two minutes out of their day to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives on the job.