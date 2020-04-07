Today we pay tribute to nurses and caregivers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today is World Health Day which the World Health Organization has designated as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "Difficult times like these remind us of the importance of working together. In 1948, the World Health Organization was created to do just that. Since its foundation, it has brought countries together to ensure everyone has access to the health services they need. Canada is working with the World Health Organization and other partners to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and protect those most vulnerable."

Meantime, today is also National Caregiver Day and the Trudeau government's Senior's Minister and Health Minister both say it is a day to " take the time to recognize and appreciate their kindness, compassion and dedication. Their work is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it helps keep those most at-risk members of our communities safe."