Today we take a stand against bullying



Today is International Day of Pink, a day to show support for victims of bullying, homophobia and transphobia around the world by wearing pink.

This station's parent company, Bell Canada notes that bullying increases the risk of depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses in children.

The Bell Let's Talk campaign supports organizations like Kids Help Phone and NeedHelpNow.ca that help young people impacted by bullying.

To help meet heightened demand caused by COVID-19, Kids Help Phone is looking for volunteers to respond to messages received through its Crisis Text Line.